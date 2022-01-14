Baraga Twp Man Arrested After Threatening Local Business Owner

On Thursday the Baraga Sheriff arrested one man in connection with a criminal complaint that occurred the day before. The sheriff responded to an assault complaint made by a local business owner in the evening on Wednesday night. The business owner reported to police that a verbal confrontation with a male customer, led to the 52 year old man, threatening the owner with a gun. The following morning sheriff deputies executed a search warrant on the man’s home in Baraga Township. While serving the warrant deputies confiscated a handgun, a large amount of illegal marijuana and tools for his butane hash oil laboratory. Baraga County sheriff was assisted by MSP‘s Emergency Support Team, and UPSET West. The 52 year old man is being held in the Baraga County Jail on multiple felony charges.

