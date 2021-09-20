A motorcyclist was injured in a Calumet Township crash yesterday

2 days ago Roy Buck

One man was injured in a Calumet Township crash yesterday.

At approximately 3:30 pm a motorcycle driven by a Minnesota man struck a vehicle as it was making a left turn onto M–203 near North Cloverland Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected after hitting the car.

He landed about 40 feet away in the roadside tree line.

The motorcyclist was transported to Keweenaw Aspires Hospital before being airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital for care.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

 

