Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

23 hours ago Roy Buck

Today the Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run kicked off at Northern Michigan University.

It’s a community event where participants run, walk, or bike to benefit Special Olympics in Michigan.

 

Special Olympics Michigan provides year–round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities at no cost.

The event started at NMU’s Superior Dome and continued through campus to the Jacobetti Complex.

The event also helps pay the way for the Michigan Special Olympians to attend winter games, fall games, and summer games.

$943.00 dollars was raised today through The Flame of Hope Community Run.

For more information visit: https://www.somi.org/

