North Country Trail Association returns in-person

The North Country Trail Association is back after more than a year.

The hiker’s chapter of the organization met in-person for the first time since January of 2020.

Many new members were in attendance, with the chapter adding more than 50 people since their last meeting.

Members heard everything from the background of the association to budget updates to words from thru–hiker Josh Guerrero. Finally, new officers were elected as longtime president Lorana Jinkerson stepped down.

The organization is dedicated to maintaining the North Country Trail sections in the Upper Peninsula. The trail spans 8 states total.

To learn more, or to get involved, visit (2) North Country Trail Hikers Chapter of the North Country Trail Association | Facebook