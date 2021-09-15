One man dead after Shooting in Chocolay Township

Chocolay Townshiip – A shooting last night at a Chocolay Township home left one man dead.

Another man was also injured in the incident.

Chocolay Township Police say a 37-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was transported to U.P. Health Systems, Marquette for his injuries and died in the emergency room.

A second man in the home was treated at the scene for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

No names are being released, pending review by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chocolay officers were assisted by Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies and UP Health Systems EMS.