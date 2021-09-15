One man dead after Shooting in Chocolay Township

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Chocolay Townshiip – A shooting last night at a Chocolay Township home left one man dead.

Another man was also injured in the incident.

Chocolay Township Police say a 37-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was transported to U.P. Health Systems, Marquette for his injuries and died in the emergency room.

A second man in the home was treated at the scene for non-life threatening stab wounds.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, and there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

No names are being released, pending review by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chocolay officers were assisted by Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies and UP Health Systems EMS.

More Stories

The IRS would know more about our bank accounts with new legislation

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

MSP Manistique investigates recent break-ins

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

Menominee Company’s Product Reaches Final Round of Coolest Thing Made In Michigan Contest

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Oktoberfest Returns To Iron Mountain

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run

23 hours ago Roy Buck

North Country Trail Association returns in-person

23 hours ago Marta Berglund

You may have missed

The IRS would know more about our bank accounts with new legislation

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

MSP Manistique investigates recent break-ins

1 hour ago Marta Berglund

The Ishpeming Knights of Columbus

2 hours ago Roy Buck

Menominee Company’s Product Reaches Final Round of Coolest Thing Made In Michigan Contest

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Oktoberfest Returns To Iron Mountain

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba