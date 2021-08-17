Iron Mountain VA Wins National Best in Overall Experience Award

Credit to: Oscar G. Johnson’s Public Affairs

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. – The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veteran Experience Office announced that the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center topped all other VA facilities

nationwide and has received the 2020 Best in Overall Experience Award for providing patients with outstanding healthcare experiences.

This is the third nationwide patient experience award in the past three years for the medical center. In both 2018 and 2019, the facility was awarded the Best Experience Award

over all level III facilities in the nation.

This year, OGJVAMC was recognized as number one out of 170 VA medical centers nationwide as the top performer in patient and employee experience. The facility was judged on leadership,

culture, listening to the voice of the veteran, patient communications, employee engagement, veteran trust, environment, and measurement and improvement.

“Earning the trust of our veterans is a major component of our noble mission, and a focal point

of the culture at our medical center,” said Jim Rice, medical center director. “What makes me

most proud is that our staff strive every day to improve every veteran’s experience at our medical

center and our Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) across the Upper Peninsula and

northern Wisconsin.”

​