Do you have biking gear or clothing you just don’t use any more?

Start the Cycle is looking for donations of clothing and gear at the Rippling River Resort in Marquette on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In addition to clothes, the group is looking for bike parts, packs, water bottles, and gloves.

They say any and all equipment is welcome

Contact Start the Cycle on Face-Book if you can’t make the donation event.