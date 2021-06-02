Houghton County Sheriff seeks missing person

UPDATE: Judith Plute was found by a neighbor around 3 p.m. today.

She received medical treatment and was turned over to her family.

HOUGHTON – The Houghton County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Franklin Township woman,

Seventy five year old Judith Plute was reported missing at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday from 22570 Forsman Road.