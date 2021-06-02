Houghton County Sheriff seeks missing person
UPDATE: Judith Plute was found by a neighbor around 3 p.m. today.
She received medical treatment and was turned over to her family.
HOUGHTON – The Houghton County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Franklin Township woman,
Seventy five year old Judith Plute was reported missing at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday from 22570 Forsman Road.
The sheriff’s department said Plute suffers from Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.
She was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Several agencies conducted a preliminary search for Plute.
As of 06/02/2021 at 04:00 Judith Plute has not yet been located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.