Calumet Break–In Arrests Made

7 hours ago Roy Buck

Two people were arrested in connection with a Calumet break–in.

Houghton County Deputies arrested a man and a woman for a breaking and entering of a camp on Lakeshore Drive.

The couple is believed to have been squatting at an old Boy Scout cabin at Gardener Creek Walking Trails.

Deputies recovered several of the items that were taken from the Lakeshore Drive camp when they made the arrest.

They were assisted at the scene by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department and their k–9 Unit.

The man and woman are currently lodged at the Houghton County Jail awaiting charges from the prosecutor’s office

 

 

 

