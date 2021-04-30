City Of Hancock To Receive Grant

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

The City of Hancock is about to receive a federal grant to help support the local economy.

Hancock was awarded a $2.7 grant from the Economic Development Administration, to provide flood resilient infrastructure for a new a business and technology park.

The park will house technology and technology–driven light manufacturing businesses.

The project also invests in drainage infrastructure, preparing for future floods and making the community safer while aiding recovery efforts from the 2018 flood creating jobs.

The project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.

