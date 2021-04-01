Wildcat Football Releases 2021 Schedule

Courtesy Of NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University Football have unveiled the 2021 football schedule which features 11 games, with six taking place on the home turf of the Superior Dome.

NMU travels to McKendree University on September 4 to begin the season. In 2019 the Wildcats opened the season against the Bearcats and earned a convincing 30-9 victory. McKendree finished with a 5-6 record in 2019, their most recent full season.

The Superior Dome sees the first football action of 2021 the next week when the Titans of UW-Oshkosh visit the Wildcats’ home turf on September 11th for Pandemic Heroes Day. The Titans ended 2019 with an 8-3 record and advanced to the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship.

NMU opens up Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play against Davenport University in Marquette on September 18. The Panthers finished the 2019 season 5-5 and 3-5 in the GLIAC. This year they defeated Gannon University 30-22 in spring football action.

The first GLIAC road trip of the year sends the Wildcats to Northwood University on September 25. The Timberwolves ended 2019 with a 1-10 record but scored the fifth-most points in the GLIAC that year. NMU has won five out of the last six contests against Northwood, including three straight victories.

Next week brings Wildcat Homecoming when NMU hosts Wayne State University for a GLIAC tilt on October 2. Wayne State was 8-3 overall and 7-1 in GLIAC play in 2019 and finished in sole possession of second place in the conference.

The Wildcats head to Davenport the next week to face the Panthers for the second matchup of the teams in the 2021 season.

The battle for the Miners Cup will take place on October 16 as rival Michigan Technological University and the Wildcats will clash in Superior Dome on Wildcat Weekend. MTU was 5-5 last season and 3-5 in the GLIAC.

NMU will play host for a second-straight game as Grand Valley State University will be in town on October 23 for Band Day. GVSU was 8-3 in 2019 with a 5-3 mark in the GLIAC.

A two-game road trip begins for the Wildcats with a trip to Ferris State University on October 10th. The Bulldogs were 12-1 overall, 8-0 in the GLIAC in 2019. The team advanced to the NCAA Division II Semifinals where they fell to eventual National Champion West Florida University.

NMU travels to Saginaw Valley State University on November 6 for the final road game of 2021. SVSU had an overall mark of 5-6 in 2019 with a 3-5 GLIAC record.

Senior Day in the Superior Dome concludes the 2021 season on November 13. Northwood will be the opponent for the home and season finale.

The 2021 slate of Wildcat opponents went a combined total of 57-42 in 2019.