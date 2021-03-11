Traffic Deaths Rise During Pandemic

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Even though pandemic lockdowns and stay–at–home orders kept drivers off the roads last year, the national safety council found an increase in traffic–crash deaths in the US.

Estimates in the report found that 42,000 people died in vehicle accidents in 2020.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said that the best way to prevent accidents is to drive sober and always have a designated driver as well as driving patiently in poor weather conditions.

Despite the increase in 2020, traffic related deaths and accidents in Marquette County decreased over the last year.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Keeping it ‘real’ – exclusive interview with local real estate expert

21 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan State Police seeking recruits

7 days ago Lisa Bowers

Kivela House seeking household items

7 days ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine access expanded

1 week ago Lisa Bowers

Tips to make your winter drive safer

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

Ten year old girl killed in Lakefield Township

2 weeks ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

U.P. law enforcement in support of Senator Ed McBroom in Security Transport Officer Legislation Bill

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Traffic Deaths Rise During Pandemic

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Art Submission Deadline Approaching

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Partial closure of Mackinac Bridge due to high winds

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Evening Sports 3.10.21

17 hours ago Connor Sturgill