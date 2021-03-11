Traffic Deaths Rise During Pandemic

Even though pandemic lockdowns and stay–at–home orders kept drivers off the roads last year, the national safety council found an increase in traffic–crash deaths in the US.

Estimates in the report found that 42,000 people died in vehicle accidents in 2020.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said that the best way to prevent accidents is to drive sober and always have a designated driver as well as driving patiently in poor weather conditions.

Despite the increase in 2020, traffic related deaths and accidents in Marquette County decreased over the last year.