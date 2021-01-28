Snowmobile Safety Tips

1 day ago Ronnie Das

Although this has been a mild winter, snowfall has recently been hitting parts of the upper peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking snowmobilers to be safe.

Speed is the number one cause of serious snowmobile rider injury and death. Additionally, ride on the right side of the trail. Remember to operate your snowmobile sober. Be aware and yield to groomers. When you approach an intersection, come to a complete stop, raise off the seat and look both ways for traffic. Do not use modified exhausts. Finally, ride safe so you can make it home to your family and friends.

To find out more about rules, regulations, get a safety certificate, and find out where to go snowmobiling check out the Michigan DNR website.

