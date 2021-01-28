Menominee City Drug Arrest

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) investigated the distribution of drugs, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine at known drug houses in the City of Menominee. Evidence obtained during the investigation resulted in a search warrant at a residence on 25th Avenue in the City of Menominee on the evening of January 27, 2021.

During the search of the residence detectives nee led to the seizure of several grams of methamphetamine, suspected heroin, a digital scale, electronic devices, and evidence of distribution. While serving the search warrant, UPSET located an active “one-pot” meth lab concealed in the living room of the residence. A 2-year-old child that was present at the time of warrant service was taken into protective custody.

Certified UPSET clandestine lab responders processed and seized the hazardous chemicals and containers associated with the meth lab.

Kimberly Brock, 32 years old, of Menominee was lodged at the Menominee County Jail on numerous charges. Brock was arraigned on 01/28/21 in the 95A Judicial District Court in Menominee on the following charges and bond was set at $15,000.

Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth (Felony-20 year) Manufacture meth (Felony-20 year) Operating a meth lab within 500 feet of a residence (Felony-20 year) Operating a meth lab involving hazardous waste (Felony-20 year) Child Abuse, 2nd Degree (Felony-10 year) Maintaining a drug house (Misdemeanor-2 year)

Additional arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP HST, Menominee PD, and Menominee Fire Department.