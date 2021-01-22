Delta County man dies in Lake Michigan

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

A Garden man has drowned after the ORV he was driving fell through the ice on Kates Bay on Lake Michigan.

Officials say 64-year-old Edward Carl Lester was driving the vehicle either to or from his ice shanty on Thursday when he navigated into open water.

The vehicle sank 10 to 15 feet. EMS pronounced Lester dead at the scene.

Despite the ice in the area measuring 4 to 5 inches thick, recent high winds caused ice cracks to open.

“Anyone venturing on any ice is reminded to use extreme caution,” said Department of Natural Resources Lt. Eugene Hagy. “Ice is never 100 percent safe. Pressure cracks are very hazardous and can occur very fast, particularly in large bodies of water.”

 

