MarquetteNow promoting local business offerings for New Years

1 day ago Donny Ede

MARQUETTE — A local website is helping people ring in the new year safely.

MarquetteNow is helping local businesses by providing a New Year’s Eve At–Home Guide. With COVID–19 restrictions barring in–person dining, businesses and customers will have to find new ways to celebrate at home. That’s where MarquetteNow comes in.

“Businesses depend on nights like New Year’s Eve to get them through really slow stretches that we might be heading into in January and February,” said Doug Lindbloom, Co-Founder of MarquetteNow. “So what we really want to do is help these businesses, and we hope that the community feels the same way, and uses these resources that we put together so they can do that.”

The At–Home Guide features a wide array of information, including New Year’s Eve hours, specials, to–go menus, and more.

Some businesses are even offering to–go cocktails, so you can pop champagne when the clock hits midnight.

Bars, restaurants and other businesses from Marquette, Ishpeming, Negaunee and Gwinn are featured in the guide.

