The simple way you can keep state forests healthy and productive for generations

How do you use and enjoy Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forests?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources needs your help to create a new 10-year plan to keep state forests healthy and productive for generations. The State Forest Management Plan was last revised in 2013.



A survey will be available online until October 23rd and officials want your input.

“It’s important for us to involve the public when making plans for the forest because the forests are here for people to use and enjoy,” said Jeff Stampfly, acting chief of the Forest Resources Division.

Periodic planning helps forestry professionals respond to factors that affect the forest such as climate change, invasive pests and fire.