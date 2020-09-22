Celebrate Small Business Week in Michigan

98% of Michigan businesses are small businesses that employ half of Michigan workers.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed September 20th to the 26th of 2020 is Michigan Small Business Week.

“When our local businesses thrive so do our communities, families, schools, and economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “I hope this week will serve as a reminder of the positive impact small businesses have on our state. I encourage us all to do our part by shopping local now and throughout the year. ”



Since March, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation launched 19 response programs to COVID-19 to help support more than 10,000 businesses throughout the state by the end of the year.

“We will continue to work closely with our small business community to ensure they have the opportunity to not only survive, but thrive, in Michigan long term,” said Mark Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.