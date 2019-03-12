Pigs-N-Heat Charity Hockey Game raises money for families who lost their homes

MARQUETTE — Wednesday, March 13th is the 36th annual Pigs N’ Heat Charity Hockey Game between the Marquette firefighters and police officers.

The charity event benefits local families who have lost their homes to fire.

In a typical year in they give back $8,000 – $12,000 for people who have been displaced by fires in Marquette County.

The Firefighters and Police Officers might be battling it out on the ice, but when it comes down to it they are raising money for a good cause.

“Its that natural rivalry that everyone knows that police and fire have. We give each other a really hard time, but when it comes down to it we work together so much. It’s a friendship, so it can become a rivalry,” said Jim Finkbeiner, Sgt. for Marquette City Police Department.

The Pigs–N–Heat Charity Hockey Game begins tomorrow night at 6:45 P.M.

Tickets are $1 and they not only get you admission to the game, they also qualify you for different prizes.