Teal Lake Meltdown fundraiser running through month of March

NEGAUNEE — The Teal Lake Meltdown fundraiser is back for the third year and its bringing people a chance to give back to the community.

People can test their U.P. winter knowledge by trying to guess when the mining head structure will fall through the ice on Teal Lake.

Tickets to guess can be purchased for $5 from any Negaunee Lions Club or Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) member through the end of March.

One ticket equals one guess, although, you can buy as many tickets as you would like.

Some may worry about the structure going into the lake, but not to worry because the Sheriff’s department will be using it as a training exercise in the spring.

“We also work with the sheriff’s department to have them do a training session with their dive team to recover the structure,” said Negaunee Lions Club Member, Neil Lynch. “So they mark the location of the structure on the ice with their GPS unit. Then in the spring they will go out there with their water craft and divers so they can search for a retrieve the structure as part of a training exercise.”

The winning ticket must be purchased and submitted at least two full days prior to the sinking of the head frame on Teal Lake. Ticket sales will go through the month of March.

The winner will receive either $500 or half of what is made through ticket sales (whichever is greater).

For more information click here.