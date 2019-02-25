Snowmobiler hospitalized after hitting police car

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A lower Michigan man is facing a series of moving violations after rear ending a police car, while riding his snowmobile. Officers from the Michigan State Police Calumet post say that the 60 year old snowmobiler was hospitalized with non life threatening injuries and charges are pending.

White out conditions can cause a driver to rear end the vehicle in front of him or her, however if that vehicle happens to be a police cruiser, that could be very bad. That was the situation for a north-bound snowmobiler traveling on M-26 yesterday afternoon who was going twice as fast as the State Trooper in front of him. The Trooper was driving slower than normal due to adverse weather conditions. The snowmobiler was not.

When the Farmington Hills man struck the police car, he was ejected from the snowmobile and eventually trapped underneath it. Fortunately, there was already a Michigan State Trooper on the scene who was able to radio in the assistance of Paramedics, and Troopers were able to lift the sled off of the driver.

Unfortunately, the man had been drinking according to officers and once the investigation is complete, charges will be sought with the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office. The police car received minor damages, and the snowmobile was a total loss.

State Troopers were assisted by duties from the Houghton County Sheriff’s office, Mercy Ambulance, and Joe’s Towing who removed the snowmobile from the roadway.