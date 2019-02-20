NMU exhibit highlights evolution of technology on campus

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University has a new exhibit open to showcase the changes in technology that have happened on campus over the years. “From Chalk to Light Boards: Technology at NMU” is now open at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center until the beginning of June, and it is free to the public.

“What we’ve done is compiled all of this technical equipment from around Northern, a lot of it was in storage here at the Beaumier Center, but we also went to other departments,” said Dan Truckey, the director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. “It really tells the story of technology here at Northern.”

The exhibit shows some of the earliest technology used by students and faculty, with parts of the exhibits showing specific pieces that were used in dorm rooms and classrooms. There are even some items that are featured date back to the prohibition era, and Truckey has some of his own favorites.

“I think some of the earliest computers, we have the earliest personal computer on campus on display in the exhibit,” said Truckey. “We also have the earliest laptop computer, which was President Appleberry’s, who was president in the 1980’s. I think some of the earliest items we have are from the 1920’s or 30’s. We don’t even know how old some of this stuff is, but I think that probably some of the oldest stuff here, you know, 80-90 years old.”

Pieces in the exhibit range from dorm room stereos, to projectors, to broadcasting equipment, and more. The exhibit also highlights the latest technology used, and playing in one corner is a video of President Obama’s speech he gave at NMU in 2011 about the technological innovation.