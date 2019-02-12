Snowmobile accident leaves woman with life threatening injuries

CHIPPEWA COUNTY –The Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile accident on February 11th, 2019, at approximately 1:45 pm. It was found that a snowmobile was driven by a female from Connecticut on Trail #47 in the Strongs Mi area.

The sled left the trail and the driver fell off the sled and hit a tree.

The driver had to be taken out of the wooded area on the Whitefish Twp Fire/EMS Rescue sled.

The driver sustained life threatening internal injuries to her chest area. She was taken to War Memorial Hospital and eventually transferred to a hospital downstate.

Chippewa Co. Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Whitefish Twp Fire and EMS and Sault Fire.