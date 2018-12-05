‘Northbound,’ UP film series, prepares for season 3 release

IRON MOUNTAIN — Over the last three years, a group of filmmakers located out of the Iron Mountain Area has been busy producing an online video series created entirely in the UP, and is now preparing to premiere their third season.

Northbound is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a disastrous event wipes out most of the earth’s population, and follows a group of survivors.

“We follow one person – a father and his daughter as they go through their first year, and eventually into the second year with Northbound Season 2, and unravel the mystery, and come across the people who will help them figure out what’s happened to the country, because everyone’s in the dark and cut off,” said Director and co-writer, Seth Anderson.

Anderson, a native of Iron Mountain, recently relocated back home after spending 13 years in Los Angeles, and is set on bringing the spirit of Hollywood to the Upper Peninsula.

“Having been out there in an industry town, and having seen how films are made, and having worked on a lot of different sets, with my brother and producer, we were able to come back here and invest in the UP, and make film viable up here,” added Anderson.

As another crucial member of the team, Fay Mannon-Rahoi has acted as the logistics coordinator, and works on community outreach, setting up filming locations, and gathering crew and cast members together – all stationed out of the Braumart Theatre. She says working on a local level has its benefits.

“With him [Anderson] being the writer and the co-creator, it gives him the ability to change the script as we garner more locations, people, and skill-sets, he can change the script to actually fit what needs to be shared with the community,” said Logistics Coordinator, Fay Mannon-Rahoi.

At the moment, seasons 1 and 2 can be found online for free viewing on SeekaTV. Tomorrow, December 6th there will be a season 3 preview event at the Oredock in Marquette, and a similar experience will be available December 8th at the Calumet Theatre. If you’re interested in volunteering or being a part of the efforts, the two say this is a great opportunity to get your foot in the door.

“We’ll also give people the opportunity, if they’re interested, to sign up to be extras in future filming,” said Mannon-Rahoi.

For more information on the series, Click Here.