Republican Headquarters holds rally for McBroom

MARQUETTE — The Republican Headquarters was visited by Ed McBroom and Tom Casperson where a rally was held in support of the Republican Michigan State Senate candidate.

Tom Casperson started off the rally by thanking everyone for supporting him during his time in the Senate. Casperson also asked supporters to keep supporting candidate McBroom as he tries winning the upcoming election on November 6th.

But many are unsure in this election on both sides and this is because of all the unknown variables that are residing in this Michigan election.

“There is an unknown out there,” said Republican MI State Senator for 38th district, Tom Casperson. “People don’t know how it is going to roll out because we don’t know what the turnout is going to be. There is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of people are excited and want to make their vote and let their voices be heard. So we are hoping for the best for our side of the aisle and hope we retain the majority.”

The election is less than 4 days away.

For a closer look at Ed McBroom you can click here for an in depth interview with ABC 10’s Trent Bailey.