Toys for Tots campaign begins in Marquette County

MARQUETTE — You can help a child in need have the Merriest of Christmas’s!

Marquette County has kicked off their annual Toys for Tots campaign.

All toys will be donated to Ishpeming Salvation Army and the St Vincent de Paul store for families in need of assistance for holiday shopping.

Toys for Tots is all volunteer based with 800 campaigns throughout the United States.

“We are all volunteers there are 6-8 of us doing this. All the toys collected and all the money collected does stay in Marquette County and then in turn all the toys we purchase are done in Marquette County. It’s a win, win situation all the way around,” said Tracey Tippett, Toys for Tots Coordinator for Marquette County.

You can bring new, unwrapped, toys to the 60 different drop-off locations in Marquette County.

They are also accepting monetary donations.

For more information and a list of the drop off locations click HERE.