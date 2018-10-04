Two vehicle accident injures 2 in Chassell

CHASSELL — On October 4, 2018 at approximately 4:10 pm, Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post responded to a two vehicle personal injury crash on US-41 near North Entry Road in Chassell Township.

Investigation of the scene revealed a 2016 GMC Canyon driven by a 74-year old Chassell man was traveling southbound on US-41 and stopped to turn eastbound onto North Entry Road. A 2016 Ford F-150 driven by a 74-year old Bruce-Crossing man was traveling southbound on US-41 and failed to stop within an assured clear distance and struck the rear of the GMC Canyon.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the GMC sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to UP Health System Portage by Mercy Ambulance.

Troopers were assisted by Chassell emergency services and Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.