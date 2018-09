ONTONAGON — The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an ATV accident on Thursday night.

At approximately 9:10pm, a 54yr old male was involved in an ATV rollover on Quarts Street, west of River Street in Ontonagon. The victim was apparently attempting a left–hand turn when his ATV overturned.

The victim was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon ER by Sonco Ambulance. The extent of his injuries and his name is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.