Former Marquette resident arrested on child sexual abuse charges

MARQUETTE — According to Marquette Police, a former resident of the Marquette area has been arrested for numerous charges of child sexual abusive activities.

After a lengthy investigation by the Marquette Police Department, 26-year-old Dylan Reaksecker was charged by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for four separate charges. The arrest warrants were for Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20 year felony, Child Sexually Abusive Activity – Distributing or Promoting, a 7 year Felony, Child Sexually Abusive Material- Possession, a 4 year Felony, and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20 year felony.

He was arrested on the warrant in the State of Washington, where he was residing. Local authorities arrested Reaksecker and he was transported to Marquette County via the US Marshall Service and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail. Assisting in the investigation was the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.