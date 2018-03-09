Kindness is contagious on Spread Goodness Day

MARQUETTE COUNTY — After hearing about Spread Goodness Day, many business and individuals all across the U.P. jumped on board to promote the event, including Brookridge Heights Assisted Living.

“When we first heard about it, we were very excited to be a part of it,” said Neal Crothers, the executive director of Brookridge Heights.

Facility staff came up with the idea to host a pancake breakfast for first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMS and Brookridge Heights employees.

“We thought that that would be a great opportunity for us to reach out and give them a great big hug,” said Crothers. “They put their lives on the line each and every day for each and every one of us. We’re very pleased to have them in our community.”

The assisted living facility was also on the receiving end of the event – Crothers said Range Bank donated baskets of gardening supplies and NMU students donated lap blankets for residents.

In Ishpeming, Old-Ish Auto also participated in spreading the good to their customers and other organizations. Customers enjoyed free coffee, doughnuts and bagels, as well as free car washes.

Old-Ish also donated ten percent of today’s profits to the 906 Adventure Team.

“906 Adventure Team is really community-minded as far as youth goes and that’s something that we like to see. They get out there and get kids involved and get youth involved in biking and staying active and being positive people in the community,” said Naomi Doyen, owner of Old-Ish Auto.

Even if you just held the door open for someone, we hope you put a little extra kindness in the community today.