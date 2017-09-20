Wildcats Homecoming going strong

MARQUETTE — The first month of school is highlighted by homecoming week, and things are no different at Northern Michigan University. The week has been highlighted thus far with a plethora of activities, from sidewalk chalk to games and races.

And for the first time in a while, the weather permitted over the weekend for one of the main events.

“We had the Dead River Games on Sunday, and that’s an outdoor event, where students do an ice cream scoop from a ladder, do an obstacle course, and that was a ton of fun, and the weather was lovely, so that was really great, we had a great turnout. Our numbesr are up this year for all kinds, every event for participation, so we’re really excited about that,” said Rachel Harris, Director of the NMU Center for Student Enrichment.

One of the bigger events comes towards the end of the week. A parade will end up closing off third and Front Street for a wildcat parade.

“The theme for homecoming this year is Oscars theme, ‘And The Award Goes To,’ so it’s all related to anything Oscar related,” said Harris.

In addition, the school’s spirit police will be handing out gear to help students get in touch with their inner Wildcat. Students can also donate to a charity of their choice.

“That’s really what were hoping to do during homecoming week is to have people make some new friends, join an organization, get involved, feel connected with Northern, and then hopefully gain some school spirit in the process,” said Harris.

It all ends, of course, with a Saturday tailgate followed by a football game, in which the Wildcats will take on the Davenport Panthers.