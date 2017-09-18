Dirt bike collides with truck

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP–A man driving a dirt bike was taken to the hospital this afternoon after his machine collided with a truck in Forsyth Township.

The accident happened just after three thirty near the intersection of Aircobra Street and Crusader. Police on scene told ABC 10 that the dirt bike and truck hit as they were heading in opposite directions. The driver of the dirt bike was cited for not wearing a helmet. He was taken to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment of a minor injury.

The truck driver was not injured. He was able to drive away from the scene after the accident.