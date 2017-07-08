3rd annual Mr. UP Pageant celebrates Yoopers

NEGAUNEE–What does it take to be a “Yooper?” Friday’s events at the Historic Vista Theatre in Negaunee answered that question.

The 3rd annual Mr. UP Pageant was held Friday evening, and eight men battled their way to earn the coveted title for 2017. With rounds like swim wear, and talent, these men really proved that Yoopers are proud to live in the Upper Peninsula.

“This year is really unique, because we have such a wide variety of contestants,” said pageant director, Eliisa Gladwell. “It’s really fun to watch them all come out and have so many different attributes that they’re bringing to the table, and just watch them work together and support each other, and that’s the coolest part is that they’re all helpful and happy, and just really, all in it together.”

“At this point, the third time doing it, so we’ve got some people that are returning – a whole lot of new faces, as well,” said Brady Skewis, who was Mr. UP in 2016. “But, it’s nice to see that we’ve got some background in this now, you know, we’ve got this thing rolling, and it’s on its wheels now.

It was a sight to behold, plaid shirts, and Stormy Kromer hats alike. The winner of the night who took home the honor was Robert Kemp, of Ishpeming.