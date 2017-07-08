Two-vehicle accident sends two to the hospital

MARQUETTE — Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning in Marquette Township.

The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m at the intersection of US-41 and Brickyard Road. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Kyle Karjewski, 24, of Marquette was traveling eastbound on US-41 in a 2007 Chevy truck, when his truck collided with a 2015 GMC pickup.

The two people inside the pickup were Earnest Cardinal, 71, and Sharon Nickless-Cardinal, 69, of Morenci, MI. They were taken to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to the crash investigation report, Karjewski failed to stop at a red light, hitting Cardinal’s truck, which at the time was at a complete stop. Karjewski was cited for failure to yield.