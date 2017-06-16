Emergency crews respond to boat fire

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — Passengers had to be evacuated from a boat after a fire began shortly after leaving a boat ramp.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a boat fire on Dead River Basin in Negaunee Township around 8:09 P.M. on Thursday. Upon arrival, it was found that the watercraft was completely engulfed in flames. All the occupants of the boat were transferred to a second watercraft and taken to shore.

Deputies transported fire department personnel to the scene who then extinguished the fire. According to the owner of the watercraft, Ryan Hammack, 28, of Marquette, him and three passengers had just launched the boat and were half a mile from the boat ramp when they noticed smoke coming from the instrumental panel. When checking the engine compartment, more smoke was discovered.

A fire extinguisher was used on the watercraft but had little results. All passengers were evacuated by a passerby and no injuries were reported. The remainder of the boat will be removed by the owner.