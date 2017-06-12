UPDATE: Police looking into suspicious fire

UPDATE — Monday, June 12th, 2017 10:05 A.M.EDT

Michigan State Police Troopers from the Calumet Post developed information which led to the apprehension of a 15-year old male for breaking and entering, along with arson for dwelling.

The stolen firearms and nearly all the money stolen was recovered. The juvenile involved was petitioned to Houghton County Probate/Family Court. After a suspicious fire on May 26th, which occurred at an elderly individual’s home, it was found that money and guns were missing.

Due to the age of the offender, no further details of his identity can be released. The incident remains under investigation.

STANTON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a suspicious fire that took place Friday in Stanton Township.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. at a residence near Houghton Canal Road and Osma Plat Road. The blaze destroyed the home.

After the fire was extinguished, the elderly home owner discovered money and guns were missing. Troopers are looking for information about any suspicious vehicles or people that may have been in the area between 6-10 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with that information is asked to call the MSP Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145.