Children participate in annual bike rodeo

MARQUETTE–Families with children under the age of 13 gathered at the Marquette Commons on Friday to attend Bike Rodeo 2017.

At the 13th annual event, children, and even their parents learned valuable information on bike and helmet safety. The rodeo is hosted conjointly by UP Health System Marquette Trauma Department and the Kohl’s Cares Program. Kohl’s donated 250 helmets for the event, and encouraged those present to bring one home.

“It is good for the kids at all ages to learn how having a properly fit helmet will help them and save them,” said Lisa Taylor, from U.P Health System – Marquette Trauma Center. “They don’t realize how dangerous bikes can be, and hitting your head, it just takes one time. So, this is a great event for all ages.”

“We have five volunteers with us here today from the local Kohl’s store, so that in addition to giving away the helmets, the trauma center gets an additional $500 grant from Kohl’s,” said Colleen Clark, a Kohl’s Cares Representative.

Plenty of excited kids and families attended the rodeo, and the weather couldn’t have been more perfect for a day of biking.