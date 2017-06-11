Afternoon, evening storms knock out power across U.P.

MARQUETTE — Multiple power companies are dealing with power outages as a result of storms making their way across the Upper Peninsula.

The Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) has 220 customers without power in Delta County. Approximately 170 customers on M-77 are without power.

To see the current UPPCO outage map, click HERE.

Wisconsin Electric (We Energies) has 7,500 customers without power in the U.P. and Wisconsin. You can view the outage map by clicking HERE.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative has 6,600 customers without power at this time. For the latest updates from Cloverland, click HERE.