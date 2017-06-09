Heavy equipment reported stolen

NEGAUNEE–The Negaunee Police Department is asking local communities for help in locating a piece of heavy equipment that was stolen from a business in the city.

Between the evening hours of Saturday June 3rd, and morning hours of June 4th, 2017, a Case loader/backhoe, Model 580K, was reported stolen from Saints Auto Sales in Negaunee.

The loader had recently been repainted, and the rims are a lighter yellow than the body itself. No decals had reportedly been replaced on the machine.

Anyone with information or leads on the stolen equipment is requested to call the Negaunee Police Department.