A Wisconsin founded business finds a home in the U.P.

MARQUETTE — A new business is set to open up next week in Downtown Marquette.

The Gathered Earth closed up shop in Appleton, Wisconsin and has found its new home in the heart of downtown on West Washington Street. It may not look like much from the outside right now, but owner Erica Smith is spending the rest of the week getting her home and garden and nature themed store ready to open Monday morning.

She opened her business five years ago. Smith moved to the U.P. for a number of reasons.

Her husband is from the Marquette area and she says the economic factors were too good to pass up.

“We wanted to get up here before we wouldn’t be able to,” said Smith. “It’s really amazing to us the amount of boom that’s especially happened I would say over the course of the last five years, a large push as far as more people noticing the place. And even down in Appleton, people are saying, ‘I’ve been to Marquette. I love it. It’s such a cool town.'”

The Gathered Earth opens Monday and will be open six days a week. And when you stop by the store, there’s a good chance you’ll see Erica’s two golden retrievers hanging out.