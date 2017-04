ISLE ROYAL NATIONAL PARK — According to the 2017 Winter Report from Michigan Tech, moose populations should continue to rise at Isle Royal National Park.

The study reported that while the wolf population remains at a mere two wolves, moose have increased and there are a number of calves.

This year marks the 59th year the study has been conducted, making it the longest running predator–prey study in the world. You can find the report here.