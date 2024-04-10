Sex trafficker gets sentenced to years

21 hours ago Jessica Potila

 A Grand Rapids man who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison.

Torey Franklin, 29, was arrested at a hotel in 2022 after he offered an underaged girl to engage in sexual activities with an undercover detective. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arranged the hotel meetup when they found the girl advertised on an adult dating website.

Franklin had been trafficking his victim for weeks and received payment from those who had sex with her.

“Human trafficking of any kind – for sex or for labor, of children and of adults – is a scourge. We are fully committed to protecting survivors and holding traffickers accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. 

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling (888) 373-7888 or by texting “INFO” to 233733. Information is also available on the hotline website: https://humantraffickinghotline.org.

