Man charged with threatening Upper Peninsula prosecuting attorney

A man who allegedly left voicemail messages threatening Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg is now facing criminal charges, filed by Rogg.

Peter James Sand, 22 of Daggett, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the crime.

Sand is alleged to have left the messages in the voicemail box of the Menominee Prosecutor’s Office between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 of this year.

The voicemails stated in part: “you’re going to pay the price, “just wait until I get my hands around your throat, “I will hurt you bad,” and “you are dead meat Rogg.”

Menominee County Sheriff’s Office detectives executed search warrants for telecommunications companies and ascertained that the phone calls were placed by Sand.

“Acts intended to influence or affect the conduct of government through intimidation or coercion will not be tolerated and such persons will be held accountable,” Rogg said.

Rogg will recuse himself from prosecuting the case. Judge Robert J. Jamo, who presided over sand’s arraignment will also recuse himself and the Michigan State Court Administrators Office will assign a new judge