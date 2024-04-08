Clio man sentenced on sexual assault charges

A Clio man was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in prison for two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

John Digiacomo, age 60, pled no contest to the charges in February.

Digiacomo and a co-defendant victimized a 14 year-old-girl repeatedly for 10 months, beginning in the summer of 2014.

The men provided the teen with narcotics and threatened to kill her and her family when she attempted to stop the sexual assaults or cut ties with them.

Digiacomo’s sentence includes an order for lifetime registration with the Sex Offender Registry and lifetime electronic monitoring.