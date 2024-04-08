Clio man sentenced on sexual assault charges

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Background Net Wall ,wire mesh steel in Phuket Thailand

A Clio man was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in prison for two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

John Digiacomo, age 60, pled no contest to the charges in February.

Digiacomo and a co-defendant victimized a 14 year-old-girl repeatedly for 10 months, beginning in the summer of 2014. 

The men provided the teen with narcotics and threatened to kill her and her family when she attempted to stop the sexual assaults or cut ties with them. 

Digiacomo’s sentence includes an order for lifetime registration with the Sex Offender Registry and lifetime electronic monitoring.

More Stories

Man who shot and killed downstate hunter sentenced to prison

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Superior Roboworks qualifies for World Competition, raising funds to support travel and lodging

10 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan Tech Theater Present Purple Hearts at the McArdle Theater on Campus

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Visit Keweenaw Announces Winners of the First Spring Photo Contest

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Professor, Charles Wallace, Earns a State Universities Award

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man who shot and killed downstate hunter sentenced to prison

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan school shooter’s parents sentenced

8 hours ago Jessica Potila

Superior Roboworks qualifies for World Competition, raising funds to support travel and lodging

10 hours ago Jessica Potila

Michigan Tech Theater Present Purple Hearts at the McArdle Theater on Campus

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Visit Keweenaw Announces Winners of the First Spring Photo Contest

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier