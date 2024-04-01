One Man Dies in a Car Crash in Adams Township

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A 66-year-old man is dead following a vehicle crash Friday in Adams Township.

Houghton County sheriff’s deputies were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to M-26 near Range Auto Body, just north of South Range.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and details about the crash have not been released. An investigation continues.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Adams Township first responders, Mercy EMS, Superior Service Towing and the South Range Fire Department.

More Stories

Mackinac Island wins flower festival award

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

Time to reel in Michigan fishing licenses

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Purchase an ORV Permit Before Hitting the Trails This Season

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Capture the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest Ends on Friday

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Harmonies and homesteads: unveiling Whiskey Ryan’s musical odyssey

3 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Mackinac Island wins flower festival award

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

Time to reel in Michigan fishing licenses

3 hours ago Jessica Potila

One Man Dies in a Car Crash in Adams Township

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Purchase an ORV Permit Before Hitting the Trails This Season

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier