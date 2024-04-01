One Man Dies in a Car Crash in Adams Township

A 66-year-old man is dead following a vehicle crash Friday in Adams Township.

Houghton County sheriff’s deputies were called out shortly after 7 p.m. to M-26 near Range Auto Body, just north of South Range.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and details about the crash have not been released. An investigation continues.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Adams Township first responders, Mercy EMS, Superior Service Towing and the South Range Fire Department.