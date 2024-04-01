Purchase an ORV Permit Before Hitting the Trails This Season
Today starts the official off-road vehicle season in Michigan. Throughout the Keweenaw Peninsula, there are more than 160 miles of ORV-designated trails that crisscross the landscape’s unique sites. Strewn around the peninsula are remnants of the region’s mining heritage including ghost town attractions, and the railroad grade that makes up many of the trails. During the spring and summer ORV and side-by-side visitors will travel to waterfall destinations, and coastal photo opportunities, and stop by bars and restaurants along the way. Michigan ORV licenses are available for purchase online and support the Department of Natural Resources’ partnerships with various trail clubs around the state. Greatly benefiting the condition and upkeep of trails, adds Upper Peninsula Trails Coordinator Ron Yesney, as well as helps to fund projects for trail repairs and expansion. As a reminder to trail enthusiasts riders under 16 years old must have an ORV safety certificate to ride on public lands. Those hoping to purchase an ORV trail permit from the Michigan DNR or want to plan a trip in the Copper Country can find more information and links below.
Visit Keweenaw ORV/Side-by-side Information