Capture the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest Ends on Friday

Spring in the Keweenaw Peninsula can surely change in the blink of an eye. During the last couple of weeks, Visit Keweenaw has encouraged the area’s residents to get out early this spring and capture what makes the season special in the Copper Country with its Capture the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest. There are only a few days left to submit your photo to Visit Keweenaw to win Keweenaw Cash.

With the recent dump of snow and warmer temperatures on the way this week, the area’s waterfalls should have some spectacular sights. Not to mention the last contrasting patches of snow left in the region, should offer some great photo opportunities. The Visit Keweenaw photo contest does ask for only a single submission by Friday, and to include a location tag for where the photo was taken in Houghton or Keweenaw Counties.

Those interested in learning more about the Capture the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest with Visit Keweenaw can find more details and links below.

Capture the Keweenaw Spring Photo Contest

Springtime in the Keweenaw Recreation Ideas