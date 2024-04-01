April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout the month Keweenaw Family Resource Center encourages the community to show support for victims of child abuse in some very easy ways.

Since 1983 April has been designated as child abuse prevention: Strong Families, Strong Kids, Strong Communities Month. For over 30 years the KFRC has worked in the Keweenaw Peninsula to help assure all children have great childhoods by providing experiences and programming that aim to support strong families, enhance development, and reduce abuse and neglect.

During April KFRC will raise funds to support the organization by selling Pinwheel Bouquets. Pinwheels are a nationally recognized symbol of support for child abuse and neglect prevention; representing the hope that every child grows up in a healthy, safe, and nurturing environment. Other ways to show support for child abuse prevention during April include wearing blue this Friday.

KFRCkids.org

Wear Blue Day