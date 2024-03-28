5th Annual Unified Basketball Game at Hancock Central High School Postponed to April

Sports have a way of bringing together everyone in a community.

The Unified Basketball game has been postponed.

Hancock Central High School will host its fifth annual Special Olympics unified basket game on April 19th. Due to schools being closed today for weather.

The Special Olympics of Michigan allows kids with special needs to get out on the court, field, or track to show off their athletic talents. With the unified basketball game entering into the fifth year at Hancock Central High School organizers hope to see many from the community there to cheer on the students. Tip-off inside the high school gymnasium will start at 1:30 pm. The game is free to the public.