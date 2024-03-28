Logo Contest for the Parade of Nations Opens Up to Local Students

Michigan Tech’s international students will soon finish up the spring semester before returning home. And in the fall when students return, they’ll be greeted by a grand parade. Organizers for the Parade of Nations recently announced the start of the event’s annual logo design contest. The Parade of Nations each year asks students from the local area to get creative and design a special logo for the celebration of international cultures coming to the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Michigan Tech’s 2024 Parade of Nations is excited to announce our annual logo design contest for our amazing local K-12 Keweenaw student artists!

This year, our theme is “Holidays Around the World” — exploring the celebrations and holidays that bring cultures joy, connection and community.

The logo should be submitted as either a drawn and colored design (using a maximum of five solid colors and no shading on untextured white paper) or a high-resolution digital scan/upload of original artwork (at least 300 DPI). The designer should sign their name outside the main artwork. Any graphics must be original and not downloaded from the web.

The deadline for logo contest submissions is April 30. The winning logo artist will be awarded $300, and their logo will be put on the official 2024 Parade of Nations stickers, pins and marketing materials.

Please email logo submissions to ips@mtu.edu with a subject line reading “Attention – Mariana Nakashima – Logo Contest.”